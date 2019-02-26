SC commences hearing on Ram-Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case

-
ALSO READ
BMAC appeals to Muslims not to react to inflammatory remarks on Ram Temple issue
SC to hear Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case on Jan 4
Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit: SC rejects plea seeking early hearing
SC declines early hearing of pleas in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case
SC rejects PIL seeking to stop public from airing views till decision on Ayodhya land case
-
The Supreme Court Tuesday commenced hearing on the politically sensitive Ram-Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute matter.
A five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer is hearing the matter.
Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU