India Smart Utility Week 2019 to be Inaugurated by Shri AK Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of Power on March 13, 2019

/ -- Upcoming Conference and Exhibition on Smart Energy, and Smart Cities Smart Utility Week (ISUW 2019) organized by Forum (ISGF) is scheduled from 12th - 16th March 2019, New Delhi, ISUW 2019 is supported by Ministries of Power, New and Renewable Energy, Science and Technology, External Affairs, Heavy Industries, and Climate Change, Water Resources River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Institutions such as IEC, Korea Association, Global Smart Grid Federation, TERI, Skill India, CIGRE, ISGAN, WWF, CII, CEEW etc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/643762/India_Smart_Grid_Forum_Logo.jpg )



ISUW 2019 will be inaugurated by Shri AK Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of Power, More than 40 International Organisations and think-tanks have already confirmed their support to the event. Experts from more than 55 countries and 300+ utility officials are expected to converge at the event to discuss on the latest developments, trends and technologies related to cyber secure transition and utility transformation. The key topics to be discussed during the conference are digitalization and digital customer; resiliency and future readiness; mainstreaming renewables; storage technologies and storage roadmap for India; energy and mobility transition, electric vehicle roll-out challenges in India. These are in addition to the full day sessions on Water and Gas Distribution. There are several parallel workshops on variety of topics such as:



Blockchain for Utilities organized in collaboration with and Energy Blockchain Consortium Future Skills 2030 - Skilling for Jobs in 2030 organized in collaboration with Indian School of Business, and for Green Jobs Results of Smart Grid Projects organized in collaboration with NEDO, and NSGM Power Market Design organized in collaboration with and the Florence School of Regulations Advance Microgrids organized in collaboration with US Department of Energy A high level Roundtable of grid operators from ASEAN, SAARC/BIMSTEC and GCC regions on Interconnection of Regional Grids in - ASEAN GRID, SAARC/BIMSTEC GRID and GCC GRID. In addition, three bilateral workshops are being organized with France, the US and the to facilitate experience sharing, project partnerships, collaboration and knowledge dissemination. For the first time, ISGF is also conducting a Roundtable of Women in Energy in Partnership with of the IEA to discuss the challenges faced by women and actions required to achieve gender equality in Energy Sector.

The event is planned to project India as a top investment destination for and Smart Cities and create Knowledge Pool of informed Decision Makers in Utilities. It will also provide platform to interact with Policy Makers and Regulators and Global Experts who have had hands-on experience in Projects. During the event more than 50 companies from India and overseas will be exhibiting latest products and solutions. To register for India Smart Utility Week 2019, kindly visit http://



About India Smart Utility Week (ISUW) 2019



India Smart Utility Week (ISUW) 2019 will be organized as an International Conference and Exhibition on Smart Energy, Gas and Water for Smarter Cities from 12- 16 March 2019 at Manekshaw Center, ISUW 2019 will bring together India's leading Electricity, Gas and Water Utilities, Policy Makers, Regulators, Investors and world's top-notch Experts and Researchers to discuss trends, share best practices and showcase next and products in smart energy and smart cities domains. ISUW 2019 will include plenaries, interactive workshops, keynotes, and technical sessions. For more details visit

About India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF)



ISGF established as a Public Partnership (PPP) initiative of for accelerated development of in the Indian power sector in 2011. ISGF works closely with Ministries such as Ministry of Power, MNRE, DoT, MoUD, etc., government institutions such as CEA, CPRI, CERC, NSGM and NCIIPC, NITI Aayog and other stakeholders like state governments, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)