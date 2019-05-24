Saradha scam: SC rejects ex-Kolkata cop plea seeking protection from arrest

-
ALSO READ
Ex-Kolkata CP Rajeev Kumar seeks extension of protection in Saradha Scam
Saradha chit fund case: CBI grills Kolkata police chief for fourth day
Mamata vs CBI: Bengal CM ends dharna; Kolkata top cop ordered to cooperate
Mamata's dharna an over-reaction; Oppn forming kleptocrat's club: Jaitley
Saradha scam: SC vacates order protecting ex-Kolkata commissioner
-
The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a plea of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar seeking extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case.
Kumar was earlier granted protection from arrest by the apex court for seven days which ends today.
A vacation bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said Kumar can approach the Calcutta High Court or the trial court there for seeking relief.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU