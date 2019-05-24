JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Isro's new commercial arm NewSpace India officially inaugurated
Business Standard

Saradha scam: SC rejects ex-Kolkata cop plea seeking protection from arrest

Kumar was earlier granted protection from arrest by the apex court for seven days which ends today

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
A general view of the Supreme Court. Photo: Aashish Aryan

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a plea of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar seeking extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case.

Kumar was earlier granted protection from arrest by the apex court for seven days which ends today.

A vacation bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said Kumar can approach the Calcutta High Court or the trial court there for seeking relief.
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 12:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements