Top 10 business headlines: Jet Airways revival, Nippon-RCap deal, and more

Markets end lower despite Modi sweep, sheds 1,300 pts from 40k mark

The benchmark indices ended with losses, even as the BJP was set to record a landslide win in the general elections. The higher-than-expected seat tally for the NDA triggered aggressive buying in early trade, taking the and Nifty past 40,000 and 12,000, respectively, for the first time ever.

Amul to IndiGo, brands join the frenzy, step gingerly around poll politics

Over the past month-and-a-half through the nine phases of the election, a large number of brands such as KFC, Zomato, McDonald's, Samsonite, Benetton have waded into the electoral arena using humour to get their messages across.

Jet Airways' future up in the air as Hindujas, Etihad fail to strike a deal

Jet Airways' future remained uncertain as Hinduja Group and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways failed to make headway in their negotiations for joint ownership of the airline.

Telcos fight to keep network costs in check; Voda Idea spends highest

The financials of telecom companies indicate that network cost as a per cent of mobile revenues ranged between 25 and 30 per cent between financial years 2013 to 2018.

Nippon Life, Reliance Capital sign deal for sale of mutual fund arm

Anil Ambani group firm Reliance Capital (RCap) has signed a definitive agreement with Nippon Life to sell its stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM).

DP World-NIIF JV to acquire 76% in rail logistics firm Kribhco Infra

Hindustan Infralog Private Limited (HIPL) on Thursday announced the acquisition of a 76 per cent stake in Kribhco Infrastructure Limited (KRIL) through its 90 per cent owned subsidiary, Continental Warehousing Corporation (Nhava Seva) Limited (CWCNSL).

Domestic pharma companies eye robust growth from US market in FY20

Domestic pharmaceutical companies are expecting buoyant growth from the US market in FY20 on the back of product launches, easing of price erosion and withdrawal of certain drugs by top companies.

Agri sector: No fireworks in the short term

BJP's election manifesto promised many things for farmers. Now that it is clear that the NDA-led coalition is going to be back in power, companies in the agri space — manufacturers of seeds, fertilisers, agro-chemicals and farm equipment — will stand to benefit, HinduBusiness Line reported.

After US muscle flexing, Flex halts shipments to Huawei

American contract electronics manufacturer Flex — earlier called Flextronics — has stopped shipments to smartphone and telecom equipment brand Huawei to comply with the US administration's decision to put the company on its trade blacklist. Economic Times reported.

Liberalization of debt financing norms: The need to evaluate investment models

Besides equity, debt instruments play an important role in financing any business. With the revision in Indian external commercial borrowings (ECB) framework, a careful evaluation of existing financing structures is needed for businesses and investors, Livemint reported.