JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

After rly tickets, now boarding pass of Air India have PM pics; airline says looking into it

Tejas Networks Appoints Two New Board of Directors - CB Bhave Appointed as Independent Director and Arnob Roy as Executive Director
Business Standard

SC dismisses plea seeking ban on roadshows, bike rallies during polls

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by a former DGP of Uttar Pradesh seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to ban roadshows and bike rallies during polls.

"We are not inclined to entertain this," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepka Gupta told advocate Virag Gupta, who was appearing for petitioners Vikram Singh and Shaivika Agrawal.

Singh, a former Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, said in his petition that the roadshows and bike rallies violate EC's instructions and cause damage to the environment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 25 2019. 11:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements