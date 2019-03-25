SC dismisses plea seeking ban on roadshows, bike rallies during polls

-
The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by a former DGP of Uttar Pradesh seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to ban roadshows and bike rallies during polls.
"We are not inclined to entertain this," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepka Gupta told advocate Virag Gupta, who was appearing for petitioners Vikram Singh and Shaivika Agrawal.
Singh, a former Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, said in his petition that the roadshows and bike rallies violate EC's instructions and cause damage to the environment.
