SC rejects plea challenging Nageswara Rao's appointment as interim CBI boss

The Supreme Court said no further interference is required as the relief has already been granted with the appointment of a full time CBI Director

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Tuesday disposed of a plea challenging the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as interim CBI Director.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Vineet Saran said no further interference is required as the relief has already been granted with the appointment of a full time CBI Director.

The verdict came on a plea of NGO, Common Cause, which had challenged the appointment of Rao as interim CBI director.

On February 4, Rishi Kumar Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer, took charge of the probe agency as a full-fledged director.
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 11:00 IST

