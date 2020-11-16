SC notice to IT Dept on appeal by Karti Chidambaram in tax evasion case

-
ALSO READ
ED files chargesheet against Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine
GST intelligence detects over Rs 17-cr tax evasion by MP cement firm
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram quarantines self after testing Covid positive
IT raids in Delhi, Jaipur in tax evasion case against Rajasthan group
-
The Supreme Court Monday sought response from the Income Tax department on the pleas of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and his wife challenging the transfer of a tax evasion case filed against them before a lower court to a Special Court for MPs and MLAs.
A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy issued notice to the IT department on an appeal filed by Karti,, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, against the Madras High Court judgment.
The high court had dismissed the petitions filed by Karti and his wife to quash two criminal complaints under the Income Tax Act and the proceeding before the special court for MP/MLAs.
Issue notice, returnable in two weeks. Petitioner may serve a copy of these petitions to the office of Solicitor General, the apex court said in its order.
The matter relates to alleged non-disclosure of Rs 6.38 crore incomes by Karti and Rs 1.35 crore by his wife Srinidhi Chidambaram in 2015.
According to the Income Tax department, Karti, elected to Lok Sabha from Sivaganga constituency in 2019 elections, and his wife had received the amount in cash for the sale of a land at Muttukadu but did not disclose it in their I-T returns.
The Deputy Director of I-T department, Chennai had filed a complaint on September 12, 2018 against the petitioners before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court-II (Economic Offences) for offences under sections 276 c (1) and 277 of the IT Act.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU