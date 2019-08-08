SC refuses urgent hearing to plea challenging order on Article 370

-
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing to a plea challenging the Presidential Order on Article 370 which revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana.
Advocate M L Sharma, who has filed the petition, urged the court that his plea be listed for hearing either on August 12 or 13.
The bench, however, told Sharma that his plea would be heard in due course.
