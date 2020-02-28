SC sends back state's plea on Thiruvananthapuram airport to Kerala HC

JUST IN
NTPC to start commercial operation of 250 mw unit of Barauni Power Station
A bench heard the submissions on behalf of Kerala government and other parties for some time, and then decided to send the dispute for adjudication to the high court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Kerala government had moved the high court and then the apex court against the AAI's proposal to grant management and operation rights of the airport to the Adani Enterprises Limited for the next 50 years

The Supreme Court remanded back to the Kerala High Court on Friday the petition of the state government challenging the proposal of the Airports Authority of India to grant the Thiruvananthapuram airport's management rights to the Adani group.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde heard the submissions on behalf of Kerala government and other parties for some time, and then decided to send the dispute for adjudication to the high court.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said the contention with regard to applicability of Article 131 (which relates to the dispute between Centre and states) would remain open for further hearing if needed.

First Published: Fri, February 28 2020. 12:08 IST

