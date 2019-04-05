JUST IN
Business Standard

SC stays Delhi HC decision asking AJL to vacate National Herald House building

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Delhi High Court order asking the Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) to vacate the National Herald House building here.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also issued notice to the Centre's Land and Development Office (L&DO) on the plea of AJL, publisher of the National Herald.

Earlier AJL had moved the apex court against the high court order dismissing its plea to restrain the Centre from taking any "coercive steps" to vacate its premises at Herald House in ITO area in the heart of the national capital.

First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 12:50 IST

