JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Nickel futures up 0.69% on spot demand, firm global cues

S Korea in airborne fight against 'Chinese' pollution
Business Standard

SC upholds constitutional validity of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the constitutional validity of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman said they have upheld the constitutional validity "in its entirety".

The court, however, said that related parties in the act should mean a person connected with the business.

The bench disposed of a batch of pleas filed by companies challenging various provisions of the IBC.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 11:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements