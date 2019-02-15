Schneider Electric launches new circuit-breaker

: Friday announced the launch of Masterpact MTZ, the next generation high-power low voltage circuit-breakers assembled in the Indian market.

Masterpact MTZ is a first-of-its-kind air circuit- breaker in the market that provides the customer with enhanced performance, reliability and safety, a press release from the company said here.

A is an automatically operated electrical switch designed to protect an electrical circuit from damage caused by overload.

Commenting on the launch, (buildings business) of India Shrinivas Chebbi said, "We are reliant on digitisation to achieve our digital and sustainability goals while continuously improvising on our productline and services to help our customers maximise their operations and become energy-efficient."



Zone and managing said, "Masterpact MTZ represents for us a next step in our effort towards digitisation of power distribution, adding to our commitment to a sustainable circular economy.

