Scholars deliberate on Mahatma Gandhi's role in uniting people

A panel discussion on the ideals and contributions of gave eminent historians and researchers here a platform to reminisce the leader's efforts to unite people, irrespective of faith and colour.

Speaking at the session - 'Ishwar Allah Tere Naam - Gandhi's Secularism'- at 'Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival' (AKLF) here on Sunday, Rajmohan Gandhi, renowned scholar and the grandson of the leader, said, "Bapu played a significant role in introducing 'secularism' as one of the country's founding principles."



"The very words 'Ishwar allah tere naam' is an expression of deep faith and religiosity. It showed Bapu's desire to see God face to face. Gandhiji had an active role in shaping our secular destiny," he said.

Sugata Bose, a and grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, said Gandhiji was a key proponent of Hindu-Muslim unity.

"The term 'secular' was not much in use in the pre- independence era India, but Gandhiji always believed in giving equal respect to all religions and protection to every community," he added.

The 10th edition of 'Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival' ended on a high note on Sunday amid discussions on art, written works and socio-cultural issues by various authors, politicians and academicians.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)