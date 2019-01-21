Women's commission issues notice to BJP's Sadhana Singh over remarks against Mayawati

The has issued a notice to BJP MLA and sought explanation for making "extremely offensive and unethical remarks" against BSP supremo

Singh came under stringent criticism from allies and opposition leaders for calling a "blot on womankind" and "worse than a transgender".

The Mughalsarai MLA made the controversial remarks at a rally on Saturday while referring to the infamous incident when was assaulted by workers at a Lucknow guest house in 1995.

Taking suo motu cognisance, the NCW said the remarks made are "extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general".

"The Commission strongly condemns such irresponsible and disparaging views of persons holding responsible positions. In view of the above, you are hereby required to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission on the matter on recept of this notice," NCW Under said.

