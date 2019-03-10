Guj cop booked after his liquor-laden car meets with accident

A police sub- was seriously injured after his car, loaded with liquor bottles, collided with a tempo, an said Sunday.

Prohibition is in force in and police said PSI would be arrested after he is discharged from state-run where he was rushed post the accident.

The incident happened late Saturday night at Dena Crossing in Harni on the outskirts of Vadodara, B M said.

"Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 49,800 has been seized from the PSI's car. He was bringing it illegally from neighbouring Union Territory Daman and taking it to Manavadar in Junagadh for a cousin's marriage function. We have booked him for violating prohibition laws," added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)