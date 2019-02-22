Science, technology has triggered growth: Harsh Vardhan

-
India's science and technology achievements have steadfastly triggered the countrys growth and delivered socio-economic development, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said Friday.
India was among the top ranking countries in the field of basic research, he said.
He was delivering the keynote address at the special session on the concluding day of the two-day 'Global R & D Summit 2019', organised by FICCI in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology here.
According to him, the year 2018 has seen the country's research and development with technology-led innovation getting further recognition as one of the most powerful instruments of growth and development.
"Department of Science and Technology with the objective of promoting new areas of science and technology, plays the role of a nodal department for organising, coordinating and promoting science and technology activities in the county," he said.
A survey conducted by DST showed that India was among the top 13 countries in terms of public sector in R and D along with the US, Russia, UK and other nations, Vardhan said.
India boasts of premier R and D institutions both private and public that follow a focused approach with well-defined deliverables and sector specific employable skills drive manufacturing and delivery of services, he added.
Working collectively, India and developing countries, especially from Africa, could create a new paradigm in South-South cooperation across thematic areas, such as agriculture food processing and healthcare.
This should help deliver inclusive and sustainable growth in the respective economies, the minister opined.
Speaking about partnerships with some African countries, Vardhan said the first ever unique technology sharing and transfer programme, 'India Rwanda Innovation growth Programme' has been successfully demonstrated and validated in the partner country.
Nkandu Luo, Minister of Higher Education, Zambia, and Getahun Mekuria, Minister of Science and Technology, Ethiopia, were among those present at the meeting.
