Scoreboard of the fourth One-day International between India and Australia here Sunday.

Press Trust of India  |  Mohali 

India:

Rohit Sharma c Handscomb b Jhye Richardson 95


Shikhar Dhawan b Pat Cummins 143

Lokesh Rahul c Alex Carey b Zampa 26

Virat Kohli c Alex Carey b Jhye Richardson 7

Rishabh Pant c Finch b Pat Cummins 36

Kedar Jadhav c Jhye Richardson b Pat Cummins 10

Vijay Shankar c Maxwell b Pat Cummins 26

Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Alex Carey b Jhye Richardson 1

Kuldeep Yadav batting 1

Yuzvendra Chahal c & b Pat Cummins 0

Jasprit Bumrah batting 6

Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-5)

Total: 358/9 in 50 overs

Fall of wickets: 193-1, 254-2, 266-3, 296-4, 314-5, 331-6, 344-7, 351-8, 352-9

Bowling: Pat Cummins 10-0-70-5, Jason Behrendorff 10-1-61-0, Jhye Richardson 9-0-85-3, Glenn Maxwell 8-1-61-0, Adam Zampa 10-0-57-1, Aaron Finch 3-0-22-0.

First Published: Sun, March 10 2019. 17:26 IST

