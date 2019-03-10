Scoreboard of the fourth One-day International between India and Australia here Sunday.
India:
Rohit Sharma c Handscomb b Jhye Richardson 95
Shikhar Dhawan b Pat Cummins 143
Lokesh Rahul c Alex Carey b Zampa 26
Virat Kohli c Alex Carey b Jhye Richardson 7
Rishabh Pant c Finch b Pat Cummins 36
Kedar Jadhav c Jhye Richardson b Pat Cummins 10
Vijay Shankar c Maxwell b Pat Cummins 26
Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Alex Carey b Jhye Richardson 1
Kuldeep Yadav batting 1
Yuzvendra Chahal c & b Pat Cummins 0
Jasprit Bumrah batting 6
Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-5)
Total: 358/9 in 50 overs
Fall of wickets: 193-1, 254-2, 266-3, 296-4, 314-5, 331-6, 344-7, 351-8, 352-9
Bowling: Pat Cummins 10-0-70-5, Jason Behrendorff 10-1-61-0, Jhye Richardson 9-0-85-3, Glenn Maxwell 8-1-61-0, Adam Zampa 10-0-57-1, Aaron Finch 3-0-22-0.
