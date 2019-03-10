SP-BSP-RLD ready to take on BJP; polls 'make or break' for idea of inclusive India: Jayant Chaudhary

The SP-BSP- alliance in had no accommodation problems and is battle ready to take on the BJP in the polls, said Sunday, asserting the contest will be a "make or break" for the idea of an inclusive and progressive

(SP) announced last week that the (RLD) will contest three seats -- Mathura, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar -- as part of the alliance with the SP and the (BSP).

In an interview to PTI, Chaudhary said his has announced his intention to contest from Muzaffarnagar, while he was keen to take up the electoral challenge in Baghpat. He said the party will take a decision on Mathura soon.

"Chaudhary Sahab (Ajit Singh) was deeply pained by the breakdown in social relations in the region after the trauma of riots. Kairana by-election was a defining moment in which people rejected the hate campaigns and forced parties to pay attention to real issues," said. The has announced his intention to fight from Muzaffarnagar to further take forward the message of brotherhood and "kisan mazdoor ekta" to its logical progression, he said.

Asked how the workers of the three parties will be able to connect at the ground level with the seat-sharing talks having taken a long time, said he believes regional parties have a better connect with their workers.

"This alliance decision was not a top-down process but in fact taken after feedback from workers and leaders. That is why you haven't seen problems in accommodation and adjustments between the BSP, SP and RLD. This means that the ground is already ready for us. Now we just need to keep up the campaign," the 40-year-old leader said.

On the equation between the and the grand alliance in UP, Chaudhary said the issue had been addressed at the recent press interaction in and he did not have additional information.

After repeated questions by reporters at the press conference, SP had said the was "very much in the alliance". "We have left two seats (Amethi and Rae Bareli) for the party (Congress)," he had said.

Jayant Chaudhary, grandson of former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, said the electoral contest between the opposition and the BJP would be a "make or break" for the right idea of

"The mainstreaming of violence, the 'othering' of our minorities and weaker sections, the saffron washing of our cultural heritage, the nonchalance with which even our intelligentsia is ready to dismiss diverse opinions, the intentioned and sustained attack on institutional credibility, make this a make or break for our idea of an inclusive, progressive, developing Bharat!" he said.

Asked about the narrative of Modi versus the rest and the BJP's "mahamilavat" (highly adulterated) barb at opposition alliances, the said the fact is that the diversity of can have true political representation only through alliances.

The BJP also ran a government in alliance with many parties and will have tie-ups in many states including UP, he said.

Slamming the BJP for the Modi versus the rest narrative and the "mahamilavat" jibe, Chaudhary said leaders don't walk alone, they build a team of capable leaders and this has been Modi's "big failure" in government.

"We know that he likes to work alone and walk alone, but India needs a leadership that listens to feedback, collaborates with others and respects diversity," he said.

Hitting out at the use of the term "mahamilavat" by Modi and the BJP, he said it shows a "negative mindset".

"The notion of purity was the basic foundation of caste oppression in India. To imply that the opposition is impure, to me, this slogan uses the language and symbolism that divided our country into castes and that is why I strongly object to it," he said.

Asked whether national security and the post-Pulwama air strikes will be major issues in UP or the alleged agrarian distress, he said it is the "jawan and kisan who have borne the brunt of the myopic and adhoc policies the incumbent government has unleashed over last five years".

"Therefore, both will feature prominently. The note ban had a debilitating impact on rural livelihoods, and economic activities in our hinterland. Farmers have faced rising input costs, depressed produce prices and diminishing returns," he alleged.

Rural labourers and artisans, as well as dairy farmers have also suffered. They are not willing to listen to a government that gives "paltry sums" on the cusp of elections and "trumpets empty failing schemes" like the kisan bima yojana and the soil health card, he claimed.

"National security has been a major failing of this government. We have been subjected to more attacks, lost more jawans than before and it still appears we have no comprehensive policy on Our responses should always be measured and fit with our larger, long term geopolitical and security strategy," he said.

Instead, there has been only a reactive policy from this government, the alleged.

"The 'shaheed' status demand, the OROP and the issues highlighted by para- and retired forces' welfare associations will be addressed by us if given a chance," he asserted.

On Priyanka Gandhi's entry into and impact of her campaigning, he said he was not privy to what has been planned in terms of the campaign, and cannot comment on the impact.

