Scoreboard on the fourth day in the fourth Test between India and England.
England first innings 246
India first innings 273
England second innings
A Cook c Rahul b Bumrah 12
K Jennings lbw Shami 36
M Ali c Rahul b Ishant 9
J Root run out (Shami) 48
J Bairstow b Shami 0
B Stokes c Rahane b Ashwin 30
J Buttler lbw Ishant 69
S Curran run out (Ishant/Pant) 46
A Rashid c Pant b Shami 11
S Broad c Pant b Shami 0
J Anderson not out 1
Extras (b-7, lb-2) 9
Total (in 96.1 Ov) 271
Fall of Wickets: 1-24, 2-33, 3-92, 4-92, 5-122, 6-178, 7-233, 8-260, 9-260, 10-271.
Bowlers: R Ashwin 37.1-7-84-1, J Bumrah 19-3-51-1, Ishant 15-4-36-2, Shami 16-0-57-4, Hardik 9-0-34-0.
