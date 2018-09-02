JUST IN
Scoreboard on the fourth day in the fourth Test between India and England.

Press Trust of India  |  Southampton 

Scoreboard on the fourth day in the fourth Test between India and England.

England first innings 246

India first innings 273


England second innings

A Cook c Rahul b Bumrah 12

K Jennings lbw Shami 36

M Ali c Rahul b Ishant 9

J Root run out (Shami) 48

J Bairstow b Shami 0

B Stokes c Rahane b Ashwin 30

J Buttler lbw Ishant 69

S Curran run out (Ishant/Pant) 46

A Rashid c Pant b Shami 11

S Broad c Pant b Shami 0

J Anderson not out 1

Extras (b-7, lb-2) 9

Total (in 96.1 Ov) 271

Fall of Wickets: 1-24, 2-33, 3-92, 4-92, 5-122, 6-178, 7-233, 8-260, 9-260, 10-271.

Bowlers: R Ashwin 37.1-7-84-1, J Bumrah 19-3-51-1, Ishant 15-4-36-2, Shami 16-0-57-4, Hardik 9-0-34-0.

