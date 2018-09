Scoreboard on the fourth day in the fourth Test between India and England.

England first innings 246



India first innings 273



England second inningsA Cook c b Bumrah 12K lbw Shami 36M Ali c b Ishant 9J Root run out (Shami) 48J Bairstow b Shami 0B Stokes c Rahane b Ashwin 30J Buttler lbw Ishant 69S Curran run out (Ishant/Pant) 46A Rashid c Pant b Shami 11S Broad c Pant b Shami 0J Anderson not out 1Extras (b-7, lb-2) 9Total (in 96.1 Ov) 271Fall of Wickets: 1-24, 2-33, 3-92, 4-92, 5-122, 6-178, 7-233, 8-260, 9-260, 10-271.

Bowlers: R Ashwin 37.1-7-84-1, J Bumrah 19-3-51-1, Ishant 15-4-36-2, Shami 16-0-57-4, Hardik 9-0-34-0.

