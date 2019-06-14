SEA asks to hike import duty on Malaysian refined palm oil

Expressing concern over Malaysian flooding Indian markets, edible trade body SEA Friday asked to hike import duty on being purchased from the South-east Asian country, to safeguard domestic oilseed farmers.

In January, had reduced import duty on refined sourced from to 45 per cent from 54 per cent as part of a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) signed by the two countries in fiscal year 2010-11.

is the world's leading and the share of palm oil is more than 60 per cent of the overall imports.

In a representation made to the Prime Minister, Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors Association of (SEA) said there has been a "sharp increase" in imports of as a consequence of the India- CECA pact.

"We strongly appeal to the government to kindly scrap the CECA agreement with with immediate effect and impose higher duty on (RBD) palmolein (refined palm oil) to save domestic refiners and oilseed farmers," it said.

According to SEA, the refined, bleached and de-odorised (RBD) palmolein imports have gone up from 1,30,000 tonne in December 2018 to 3,71,060 tonne in May 2019, highest in any single month since May 2013.

Total stood at 8,18,149 tonnes during May this year, while soft oils were at 3,62,637 tonnes in the same period, it said.

Total vegetable oils (both palm and soft oils) imports in May this year declined to 12,21,989 tonnes from 12,86,240 tonnes in the same month previous year, the SEA data showed.

India imports palm oil mainly from and Malaysia, and a small quantity of crude soft oil, including from Sunflower oil is imported from and

