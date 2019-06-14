1 killed, 3 injured as robbers open fire in gold finance firm

An employee of a leading gold finance firm was killed and three others were injured after a gang of five armed robbers Friday stormed into their office here and opened fire, a said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am. However, the robbers failed to loot any valuables, he said.

"A gang of five masked robbers, wielding pistols and an axe, stormed into the office of located near in Untwadi locality of the city. At that time, five employees of the firm and eight customers were present there. The robbers snatched of the employees and customers," of Police said.

"They wanted to loot the cash from the office. However, they panicked after one of the employees switched on the siren. After that, the robbers fired five rounds, in which of the firm, Sajju Samuel (32), a resident of of Kerala, died on the spot," he said.

C B Deshpande (64), another employee (25) and one more person suffered in the incident. They were admitted to Nashik Civil Hospital, he said.

According to Nangre-Patil, a dog squad and forensic experts have been pressed into service and a 'nakabandi' operation is being on conducted to trace the culprits.

