Sebi allows FPI investment in municipal bonds

Foreign portfolio investors can now invest in municipal bonds, markets regulator Sebi said in a circular Wednesday.

The circular comes almost two weeks after the Reserve of permitted FPIs to invest in as a measure to broaden access of nonresident investors to debt instruments in the country.

As per the RBI, foreign investment in should be within the limits set for FPI investment in State Development Loans (SDLs).

The limits for FPI investment in SDLs is 2 per cent of outstanding stock of securities.

All other existing conditions for investment by FPIs in the debt market remain unchanged, the central had said in a circular on April 25.

In 2017, Sebi eased rules governing the issuance of in order to boost such market. It allowed municipalities with surplus in their books in three immediately preceding financial years to issue public debt securities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)