Second helicopter service launched in Nagaland

Transport P Paiwang on Wednesday flagged off the second state helicopter service from Airport.

The chopper having a sitting capacity of 13 passengers with medical facilities will operate on 19 routes from the present 10 routes covering all the districts.

The said that as per the directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs, only common passengers and medical evacuation cases would be able to avail 75 percent subsidy on the passenger fare.

VIPs, bureaucrats and government servants will not be entitled for subsidies.

said that in addition to the service of one helicopter that was flying 480 hours per year, would now have two with 1200 flying hours annually.

The Centre had sanctioned the additional helicopter service under the subsidy scheme.

