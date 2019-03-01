Section in Cong feels party should be open for alliance with AAP in LS polls to defeat BJP: Sources

The is preparing to contest the polls on its own in Delhi, though a section within it feels that the party should be open for an alliance with the to achieve the larger goal of defeating the BJP, sources said Friday.

The (AAP) is sending feelers to the leadership for a pre-poll tie-up and it might happen, but till now no decision has been taken by the Congress's unit, they said.

"The is sending feelers to the leadership for a tie-up and a section within the Congress feels that it should be open to having an alliance with the AAP, to achieve the larger purpose of defeating the BJP in

"Our purpose is to defeat the BJP and ensure that the BJP does not win any seat in Delhi," a senior Congress said.

A senior leader, in the know of things, claimed that "the tie-up will happen. But, it will not come so fast and easily".

Top leaders of the two parties are yet talk about an alliance in Delhi, which has seven constituencies, the sources said.

"The party is preparing for contesting all the seven seats in and the process of selecting the candidates is on," Congress P C told

On an alliance with the AAP, he said, "There has been no talks yet".

Friday held meetings with three working presidents of the party to discuss the issue of alliance with AAP, but there was no outcome.

"Dikshit and the three working presidents were of the firm view that no alliance should be entertained with AAP and decided to convey this message to the party high command," a senior said.

Dikshit had earlier also asserted that the Congress is capable of contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on its own and had accused AAP convener of spreading lies on the alliance issue.

Delhi Kejriwal had in a recent public meeting said that he was "tired" of convincing the Congress for an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections to defeat the BJP, but it was not understanding the issue.

"We are tired of convincing the Congress to form an alliance, but they do not understand. If there is an alliance, the BJP will lose all the seven Lok Sabha seats it currently has in Delhi," Kejriwal said at a recent rally.

"I don't know what they have in their minds," he further said.

