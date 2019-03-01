JUST IN
5 held for bike robberies

Press Trust of India  |  Kota (R'than) 

Two gangs of alleged motorcycle thieves were busted and five people arrested in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off about some suspected youths in search of customers to purchase motorbikes, the police carried out a raid in Dablana area.

Three persons -- Harpreet alias Siddhu (24), Mahavir Mali (45) and Murlidhar Gujjar (35) -- were arrested and six motorbikes were recovered, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Samandar Champawat.

In Bundi town, two youths -- Mahendra Meena alias Bhagirath (24) and Lekhraj Meena alias Sonu (20) -- were arrested and five motorcycles were recovered from their possession, the DSP added.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 19:55 IST

