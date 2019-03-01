5 held for bike robberies

Two gangs of alleged motorcycle thieves were busted and five people arrested in Rajasthan's district on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off about some suspected youths in search of customers to purchase motorbikes, the police carried out a raid in Dablana area.

Three persons -- Harpreet alias Siddhu (24), Mahavir Mali (45) and Murlidhar Gujjar (35) -- were arrested and six motorbikes were recovered, said of Police (DSP) Samandar Champawat.

In town, two youths -- alias Bhagirath (24) and alias Sonu (20) -- were arrested and five motorcycles were recovered from their possession, the added.

