5 held for bike robberies

Two gangs of alleged motorcycle thieves were busted and five people arrested in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Friday, police said.
Acting on a tip-off about some suspected youths in search of customers to purchase motorbikes, the police carried out a raid in Dablana area.
Three persons -- Harpreet alias Siddhu (24), Mahavir Mali (45) and Murlidhar Gujjar (35) -- were arrested and six motorbikes were recovered, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Samandar Champawat.
In Bundi town, two youths -- Mahendra Meena alias Bhagirath (24) and Lekhraj Meena alias Sonu (20) -- were arrested and five motorcycles were recovered from their possession, the DSP added.
