Security beefed up at counting centres in Delhi

With two days left for the declaration of results of the polls, security has been beefed up in and around the counting centres in the seven parliamentary constituencies of the national capital, officials said Tuesday.

The deployment for May 23, when the results of polls will be declared, has been made in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission, an said.

The security at EVM strongrooms comprises three layers- the outer cordon, middle cordon and inner cordon, an from Chief Electoral Office in said.

The inner cordon is made up of personnel from Central Reserve Police Force, middle layer has personnel from the Armed Police and the outer layer has personnel from the district police.

There are seven counting centres --SKV, Bharat Nagar for Chandni Chowk constituency, for Women, August Kranti Marg, for south Delhi, integrated Institute of Technology, Dwarka for west Delhi, DTU, Shahbad Daulatpur for northwest, ITI Nand Nagari for northeast Delhi, NP Bengali Girls Senior Secondary School, Gole Market for New and in CWG Village for east Delhi, respectively.

On the counting day, there will be a three-tier security in place with the outer cordon beginning 100 metres away from the counting centre, middle layer at the entrance followed by the inner layer, said a senior police

Every counting centre will have a deployment of 1,000 Delhi Police personnel, one company from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and one company from

One company comprises 100 personnel. While Northeast, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, East and northwest parliamentary constituencies will see deployment of 800-1100 police personnel, there will be more personnel deployed at the counting centres in west Delhi and south Delhi constituencies, he added.

The counting centre for west Delhi is situated in Dwarka and has open roads which see a huge amount of traffic. Similarly, the counting centre for south Delhi is situated on the busy stretch of August Kranti Marg and more security has been been deployed there, he added.

Security was also beefed up there following the Aam Aadmi Party's letter to the urging them to provide additional security at the counting centre in South Delhi, alleging that political opponents plan to manipulate EVMs ahead of the announcement of poll results on May 23.

Around 1,450 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed at the centre apart from the additional forces, he said.

Barricades will be put up 100 metres away from the counting centre in Dwarka and only vehicles of returning officers and SDMs will be allowed to go up to the counting centre. The police has arranged two parking spots where commuters will be able to park their vehicles, another said.

Since the is also located close to the counting centre, two diversions have been made for the advocates and petitioners coming to the court that day, he said, adding they have also made arrangements for the victory procession that will start once the results are out.

On the day of the counting, police personnel will be deployed in three shifts - 6 am to 2 pm, 2pm to 10 pm and if the results are not out by that time, there will be a team coming in for security.

