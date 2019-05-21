46% ultra high net worth Indians to increase investment in private equity: Survey

Around 46 per cent of ultra high net worth individuals in are likely to increase their investment in private equity segment in 2019, a jump of 9 per cent compared to last year, a survey showed.

According to the Attitudes Survey of ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) conducted by Knight Frank, 31 per cent of the survey respondents around the globe said that they are going to increase allocation to private equity this year.

In 2018, 25 per cent respondents had cited allocation in private equity.

The report found that the positive attitude of towards investments in asset class has also gone up to 26 per cent in in 2019 as compared to 20 per cent last year.

On an average, private equity finds 4 per cent allocation in the overall investment portfolio of Indian UHNWIs, while the global average for such allocation is 7 per cent, the survey found.

"In India, where the volume of wealth is rising the fastest globally, in the country are expected to decrease cash exposure and increase their allocation to private equity in 2019 as local investors grow in sophistication," and MD Shishir Baijal said.

