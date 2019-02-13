Security forces take part in rescue and relief mock drills in Kota

Security forces and disaster relief agencies carried out rescue and evacuation drills in simulated conditions in the Rajasthan Armed Ground here on Tuesday.

The Indian Army, Rapid Action Force, police and other stakeholders participated in the simulated relief operation, where the conditions of a hybrid disaster -- leakage in the dams of after an earthquake -- were replicated.

had conceptualised the two-day 'rahat' exercise, which included the rescue drills on the last day.

The exercise aimed to highlight the importance of synergised response by all stakeholders involved in disaster relief operation.

The one-hour-long exercise was carried out at least six to seven locations in the RAC Ground. It included the rescue of people buried under debris, those trapped on rooftops of houses submerged underwater, dousing off fire, quickly constructing bridges and airlifting the injured to hospitals in time.

After completion of the exercise, expressed satisfaction and complimented all participants for their highly synergised response.

"By the order of Narendra Modi, a series of exercises for relief operations have been started," Mathson said.

He said Indian disaster agencies had learnt a great deal from the Bhuj disaster in 2001 and the Tsunami in 2004, following which the National Disaster Management Act was brought into effect.

Referring to the flood operation, he said community plays a vital role in relief operations as rebuilding and reconstruction phase needs a strong community.

Muktanand Agrawal, Kota (city) SP were present.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)