Security forces take part in rescue and relief mock drills in Kota

-
ALSO READ
Coherent response needed for disaster risk management: N.K. Singh
West Bengal well prepared to handle natural disaster: Mamata
Govt institutes annual awards to recognise excellent work in disaster management
J-K govt calls for expeditious implementation of Rs 1,500 cr World Bank-funded projects
2-day disaster management exercise to be held in Rajasthan
-
Security forces and disaster relief agencies carried out rescue and evacuation drills in simulated conditions in the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary Ground here on Tuesday.
The Indian Army, Rapid Action Force, police and other stakeholders participated in the simulated relief operation, where the conditions of a hybrid disaster -- leakage in the dams of Chambal river after an earthquake -- were replicated.
Sapta Shakti Command had conceptualised the two-day 'rahat' exercise, which included the rescue drills on the last day.
The exercise aimed to highlight the importance of synergised response by all stakeholders involved in disaster relief operation.
The one-hour-long exercise was carried out at least six to seven locations in the RAC Ground. It included the rescue of people buried under debris, those trapped on rooftops of houses submerged underwater, dousing off fire, quickly constructing bridges and airlifting the injured to hospitals in time.
After completion of the exercise, Lt. Gen. Cherish Mathson expressed satisfaction and complimented all participants for their highly synergised response.
"By the order of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a series of exercises for relief operations have been started," Lt. Gen. Mathson said.
He said Indian disaster agencies had learnt a great deal from the Bhuj disaster in 2001 and the Tsunami in 2004, following which the National Disaster Management Act was brought into effect.
Referring to the Kerala flood operation, he said community plays a vital role in relief operations as rebuilding and reconstruction phase needs a strong community.
Kota District Collector Muktanand Agrawal, Kota (city) SP Deepak Bhargav were present.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU