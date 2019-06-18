Secy-level panel to streamline e-tendering process: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday said a secretary-level committee would be set up to study and streamline the e-tendering process of issuing contracts for various projects.
He was responding to the issue raised by Shiv Sena member Subhash Sabne in the state Assembly during the Question Hour.
Sabne pointed out some alleged irregularities reported in the e-tendering process of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) located in neighbouring Thane district.
Minister of State for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar said a complaint about it was received from KDMC corporators, but the civic body had rejected the allegations.
Fadnavis then intervened and said, "A secretary-level committee would be set up to study the e-tendering process and to streamline it and rectify the loopholes."
Replying to another question, Fadnavis said he had received a report prepared by members of the legislature on redevelopment of dilapidated buildings inMumbai.
"We will take a decision on the reportin seven days. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) needs to concentrate on re-developing its own colonies. Butit can intervene in disputes in other projects and take over them," he said.
