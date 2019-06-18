Secy-level panel to streamline e-tendering process: Fadnavis

Chief Minister Tuesday said a secretary-level committee would be set up to study and streamline the process of issuing contracts for various projects.

He was responding to the issue raised by member in the state Assembly during the Question Hour.

Sabne pointed out some alleged irregularities reported in the process of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) located in neighbouring district.

for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar said a complaint about it was received from KDMC corporators, but the civic body had rejected the allegations.

then intervened and said, "A secretary-level committee would be set up to study the process and to streamline it and rectify the loopholes."



Replying to another question, said he had received a report prepared by members of the legislature on redevelopment of dilapidated buildings inMumbai.

"We will take a decision on the reportin seven days. The Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) needs to concentrate on re-developing its own colonies. Butit can intervene in disputes in other projects and take over them," he said.

