Sena-NCP workers clash over Navi Mumbai hall opening, 19 held

Nineteen people, including Shiv Sena corporators Manohar Madhvi and his son Karan, were arrested for allegedly damaging NCP MLA Sandeep Naik's car in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said Tuesday.

The arrests were in connection with a scuffle that broke out on Friday between and Nationalist Congress Party workers over the inauguration of a wedding hall built by the Municipal Corporation in Madhvi's civic ward in Airoli, police said.

Sena and NCP workers clashed after the NMMC mayor, who belongs to the NCP, proceeded with the inauguration ceremony in the absence of local Rajan Vichare, an said.

The move incensed Sena workers and Madhvi allegedly threatened MLA Naik, who is the son of former Ganesh Naik, while some of them vandalised the latter's car, police said.

Cross complaints have been filed by both groups and 12 Sena functionaries, including Madhvi and his son Karan, also a corporator, and seven NCP workers have been arrested, Sanjay Godse, of station said.

They were produced in court on Tuesday and granted bail, Godse said.

