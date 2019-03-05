BJP website hacked, taken offline

Hackers broke into the website of the Bharatiya Party on Tuesday and defaced it before it was taken offline.

No hacking group has claimed responsibility for the breach. The BJP has not issued any official statement.

Screen shots of the site's home page, which went viral on social media, showed abusive messages and a of with German Some of the posts were from about 11 am.

The site -- -- was soon taken offline and a message on its home screen said it will be back up soon.

"We'll be back soon! Sorry for the inconvenience but we're performing some maintenance at the moment. we'll be back online shortly!" the message read.

