Sensex furthers gains for 3rd session on robust global cues

Rising for a third straight session, the BSE benchmark Sensex Tuesday added another 166 points on the back of strong buying in banking, and amid positive global cues.

After rallying nearly 300 points during the day, the BSE gauge settled 165.94 points, or 0.42 per cent, higher at 39,950.46. The hit an intra-day high of 40,066.31 and a low of 40,066.31.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 42.90 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 11,965.60. During the day, the touched a high of 12,000.35 and a low of 11,904.35.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Tata Motors, ONGC, Yes Bank, and -- rising up to 2.71 per cent.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, M&M, L&T, and HUL fell up to 3 per cent.

Sectorally, metal, and indices rose as much as 1.33 per cent.

Markets traded on a positive note following favourable global cues in Asian markets as sentiments turned upbeat after the US announced deal with and investors turned hopeful of further progress on US- trade talks, said Narendra Solanki, (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Shares and Stock Brokers.

In Asia, Shanghai Composite rallied 2.58 per cent, Hang Seng ended 0.76 per cent higher, Nikkei rose 0.33 per cent and gained 0.59 per cent.

Bourses in were also trading higher in their early deals.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 21 paise to 69.44 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell marginally to USD 62.24 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)