IIM professor V Ravi Anshuman appointed part-time member of SEBI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IIM professor V Ravi Anshuman was on Tuesday appointed a part-time member in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

Anshuman is at present posted as a professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

He has been appointed to the post for a period of three years or until the age of seventy years, the order said.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 16:10 IST

