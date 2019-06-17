Sensex, Nifty tumble on Indo-US trade war fears

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty Monday piled on losses for a fourth session in a row amid investors fearing that Indo-US import tariff tussle might open a new front in global trade war.

Besides, fresh geopolitical tensions in the and concerns over the advancement of monsoon also unnerved market participants.

The BSE gauge settled 491.28 points, or 1.25 per cent, lower at 38,960.79. The hit an intra-day low of 38,911.49 and a high of 39,540.42.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty cracked 151.15 points, or 1.28 per cent, to close at 11,672.15. During the day, the touched a low of 11,657.75 and a high of 11,844.05.

Over the past four sessions, the Sensex has lost 796.02 points or 2 per cent, while the Nifty has declined by 234.05 points or 1.96 per cent.

Sectorally, BSE was the worst hit, losing over 3 per cent, while energy fell over 2 per cent on Monday.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices followed benchmarks, dropping up to 1.35 per cent.

On the Sensex, emerged as the biggest loser with over 5 per cent fall. Other major laggards were Vedanta, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Maruti and L&T, falling as much as 3.33 per cent.

Bucking the weak market trend, Yes Bank, Coal and rose.

has effected a hike in customs duties on as many as 28 US products, including almond, pulses and walnut, in response to higher tariffs imposed by on Indian products like and aluminium.

"Domestic market has been caught in a bearish grip as investors are increasingly turning cautious led by global trade war which has got murkier. Additionally, geopolitical tensions in the triggered a sudden spurt in Domestic market consolidation will be maintained till global events unfolds like central and meet this week,"said Vinod Nair, Head of Research,

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated by 10 paise to close at 69.91 against the Monday.

Global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures fell 0.46 per cent lower at USD 61.76 per barrel.

Asian markets Monday showed a mixed trading pattern, with stocks ended in the red, while bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and closed higher.

Exchanges in were also trading in the green in early deals.

