Sensex jumps 292 points in early trading, Nifty above 11,765

Equity benchmark indices opened in the positive zone on Tuesday in tandem with Asian peers with investors focusing more on corporate earnings for the final quarter of 2018-19.

All sectoral indices except realty traded in the green on National Stock Exchange during early hours.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up 292 points at 38,198 while the NSE gained 74 points to 11,765.

Indian Oil, ICICI Bank, Coal India, and were the top gainers.

On the flip side, Tata Motors, Infosys, Tata Steel, and were the top losers.

On Monday, the forecast near-normal rains for the monsoon season, lifting worries over the possibility of below-normal rainfall that Skymet had predicted earlier.

Meanwhile, shares in Asian markets traded on a positive note as investors weighed earnings in the and

The US- trade dispute is showing signs of progress but a slowdown in global corporate earnings and bleak investment climate have put pressure on risk assets.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)