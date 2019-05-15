Sensex, Nifty hit fresh intraday high

Key benchmark indices extended early gains and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. At 10:40 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 185.68 points or 0.50% at 37,504.21. The index was up 43.90 points or 0.39% at 11,265.95.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was flat at 14,212.95. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.48%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On BSE, 1169 shares rose and 759 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged.

(up 2.18%), (up 1.53%), ITC (up 1.22%), (up 1.18%), (up 1.15%), (up 0.98%), (up 0.97%) and (up 0.94%), were the major Sensex gainers.

(down 4.35%), (down 1.3%), Coal (down 1.24%), (down 0.71%), (down 0.67%) and (down 0.31%), were the major Sensex losers.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is likely to make its onset over the around 4 June 2019, private weather forecasting agency said on Tuesday. The 4 June prediction comes with an error margin of two days.

Overseas, Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday, following a recent slump amid escalating tensions on the US- trade front.

Growth in China's industrial output for April increased 5.4% year-on-year from a 4-1/2 year high in March.

US stocks advanced on Tuesday, paring heavy losses sparked by a raging US- trade war over the past week. US on Tuesday called the escalating dispute with "a little squabble" but said was still considering extending tariffs to another $300 billion worth of Chinese merchandise.

