Seven BJP candidates in Rajasthan leading by over one lakh margin of votes

Seven out of the total 24 candidates in are leading by a margin of more than one lakh votes, according to trends.

One of the candidates is leading by more than two lakh votes.

The is leading in 24 seats and its alliance partner is one seat while the is trailing in all the 25 seats in the Congress-ruled state.

BJP's Subhas Chand Baheria is leading by a margin of 214184 votes in Bhilwara.

Chandra Prakash Joshi (Chittorgarh), Nihal Chand (Ganganagar), (Jalore), Dushaynt Singh (Jhalwara-Baran), PP Chaudhary (Pali) and are also leading with more than one lakh votes.

The vote margin has increased to 64341 in Jodhpur, where Ashok Gehlot's son is trailing behind BJP's Shekhawat.

Manvendra Singh, who quit the on the issue of 'swabhiman' in October 2018, is trailing behind BJP's Kailash Chaudhary with a margin of 87145 votes.

is leading with a margin of 91493 votes in rural seat.

Four union ministers of state Rajyavardhan Rathore ( rural), (Jodhpur), PP Chaudhary (Pali) and had contested the polls and Meghwal is also leading with 86919 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)