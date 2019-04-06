BJP fields Jaipur princess from Rajsamand LS seat

Putting all speculation to rest, the on Saturday announced the candidature of Diya Kumari, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur, from the parliamentary seat.

The BJP also announced candidature of Kailash Chaudhary from Barmer, from Karuali-Dholpur and Ranjeeta Kohli from Bharatpur.

Talk of being fielded in the Lok Sabha elections was rife since Assembly elections in 2018 when she was not given a ticket. It was expected that she would be making her debut on the national stage in the 2019

Sources said fielding of Kumari was part of the BJP aim to woo the influential Rajput community of

"It (Kumari's nomination) has come as the BJP's last-ditch attempt to strengthen ties with the Rajput community, which is miffed with the party due to annoyance with former Chief over several issues, including denial of candidature to former Union in 2014," said a Kumari could help repair the fractured relations of the BJP with the Rajputs, he added.

However, strong protests surfaced in (Mewar region) when Kumari's name appeared on top from the constituency. They termed her as an outsider and demanded a

Voting in will take place on April 29.

--IANS

arc/mag/prs/pcj

