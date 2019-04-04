CPM accuses BJP of violating Model Code of Conduct, writes to EC for action

The (Marxist) on Thursday shot off a letter to the (ECI) over what it called "brazen" violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the (BJP).

In a letter to (CEC) Sunil Arora, member said, "We are shocked to come across certain brazen violations of the MCC by the BJP and the public funded broadcasters."

"With these series of continuing violations and no significant deterrent from the ECI so far, the confidence of the people over the holding of a free and fair poll is coming under a cloud," he said in the letter.

Basu in his letter also alleged that these developments also severely constrain the level playing field for all the contesting political parties and candidates.

The also said that they were "dumbfound" to know that "NaMo TV" has been on the air for over a week without getting or even applying for a license.

"It does not have a compulsory security clearance making the enterprise illegal under the existing broadcast laws. The implications from the security (of which we get to hear day in and day out from the Establishment) is spine chilling," he said in the letter.

Pointing to the "biased" role of the and in, he said, "The same trend continues with equal zeal, and we dare say, being emboldened by the ECI clean chit on the public broadcast of the "

"Can the EC ensure level playing field by the recurrence of such partisan behaviour of the public broadcaster," he questioned and urged the EC to take immediate measures to bring this trend to a halt.

The party also complained about the public coverage of the enhanced rates of wages under MGNREGA by and despite being warned about the EC against doing so.

"It seems that increasingly the ECI's directions are followed in their breach. We urge you to take strong and tangible actions against those who are responsible for such violations," he said.

"Appropriate measures on these vital issues are necessary to convince the people about the constitutionally ordained role of the ECI and ensure a level playing field for a free and fair poll," added Basu.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

