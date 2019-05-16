Seven killed in factory wall collapse in China

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

Seven workers were killed on Thursday when a wall of a factory, which was being demolished, collapsed on them in China's Shanghai province, officials said.

The wall collapsed on Zhaohua Road in Changning district, trapping an unspecified number of people at the site, the municipal bureau of emergency management said.

So far 21 people have been pulled out of the debris. Of them, seven workers died and the rest have been admitted to hospitals, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The incident happened when the factory building was being demolished.

The accident is under investigation as rescue efforts continue, the report said.

