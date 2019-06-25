Seven people, including Chinese, charged over Cambodia building collapse

Seven people, including five Chinese nationals, have been charged with or as accomplices to in connection with a building collapse in that killed 28 people and sparked anger over shoddy construction regulations.

The collapse of a seven-storey, under-construction in the resort town of on Saturday is the deadliest industrial accident in recent memory in

A close ally, has seen an influx of investments from Chinese developers, including in the booming gambling hub of

But the building frenzy has raised concerns about sub-standard safety regulations in a country where most construction workers are informal day-labourers.

On Tuesday, owner was charged with involuntary manslaughter, causing bodily harm and causing destruction of property, according to a court warrant seen by AFP.

Three other Chinese citizens -- Deng Xin Gui, and engineer Gao Yu -- were accused as accomplices on all three offences.

"Now they are in jail provisionally," Lim Bun Heng, a in Sihanouk province, told AFP.

Another Chinese citizen, a Vietnamese man and a Cambodian landowner have also been charged as accomplices to but remain on the run.

According to Cambodian law, all seven could face a three-year maximum sentence for manslaughter.

Cambodian authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal accident, which has blamed on "carelessness".

Recriminations have been swift, with Sihanouk's resigning Monday over managerial errors.

Another top has been fired for not being "quick enough to respond", said Hun Sen, warning others "to be more responsible".

There are an estimated 200,000 construction workers in Cambodia, mostly unskilled, reliant on day wages and not protected by union rules, according to the (ILO).

At least 26 people were injured in the building collapse, which prompted a desperate, for survivors in the mound of rubble.

On Monday afternoon, two people were pulled from the wreckage alive -- bruised and weak but spared of serious injuries -- more than two days after the building went down.

was once a sleepy fishing town turned backpacker-favourite, but today is a hotspot for throngs of Chinese tourists.

There are more than 50 Chinese-owned casinos around the beachfront and dozens more under construction, including around the site of Saturday's building collapse.

