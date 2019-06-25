VP Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi condole death of spiritual leader Swami Satyamitranand

M Venkaiah Naidu and Tuesday condoled the demise of Giri Ji Maharaj, recalling his contribution in serving the tribals and the poor.

The founder of the temple in Haridwar, died this morning after a prolonged illness in

"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Giri Ji Maharaj who founded temple in Haridwar," Naidu tweeted.

He said the "rendered and established to serve poor people from tribal and hilly areas by providing free education and medical facilities".

"He established many learning centres & travelled across the globe to spread the message of Sanatana Dharma," the said.

Modi said Swami Satyamitranand epitomised spirituality and wisdom.

"He devoted his life towards empowering the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. He was extremely proud of India's rich history and culture. My tributes to this divine soul. Om Shanti," the tweeted.

