Nucleus Software's Latest Version of FinnOne Neo to Help Lenders Accelerate Their Path to Digital Revenues

Transform operations with enhanced digital capabilities including voice assisted loan servicing



Boost innovation and agility with market leading and services



Dramatically improve efficiency with best-in-class benchmark performance, the leading provider of lending and transaction solutions to the global industry, today announced the launch of the latest version of The new version comes with a wide range of features that will help lenders capitalize quickly on rapidly evolving market trends and changing customer requirements and, above all, to turn the digital opportunities into profits.

Technology shifts are forcing businesses to transform. According to Gartner, by the year 2030, digitization will make 80% of heritage firms irrelevant - by going out of business, or becoming commoditized or only existing formally but not competing effectively. Customers, based on their experience in other industries, are demanding seamless and personalized experiences in FinnOne Neo combines three decades of experience working with some of the world's most innovative lenders with the latest technology, and the result is a unique solution to accelerate lenders' path to digital profits.

Nucleus comes with enhanced digital capabilities, which will help lenders completely transform their processes across the entire loan lifecycle. These include a comprehensive suite with 250 APIs, numerous Straight Through Processing (STP) features and voice assisted loan servicing. The solution comes with a sophisticated extension layer (FinnOne Neo Xtend), which enables lenders to connect deeply into the lending ecosystem without requiring complex, time consuming and expensive helps lenders to rapidly assemble and launch innovative product ideas and lead the market. These include 'Split Loans', which allows the lender to run two loans simultaneously on different rate types (one on a fixed rate and the other on a floating rate) in a single loan application. With this release, FinnOne Neo is adding an advanced to its comprehensive portfolio. FinnOne Neo uses location-based data on field operatives to generate the actionable intelligence, which is needed to improve productivity and target opportunities more effectively. FinnOne Neo 4.0 further speeds up loan approvals with a smarter interface for access to related information and enables underwriters to approve via email supporting 24x7 operations.

Mr. R P (CEO, Nucleus Software) stated, "Businesses all over the world are recognizing the need to transform into digital organizations. Our continuous investment in new us well to deliver even more value to our customers and this is reflected in the latest version of Nucleus FinnOne Neo. In addition to supporting ever more sophisticated lending operations, FinnOne Neo has been benchmarked to support over 40,000 users with 25,000 originated every hour, servicing 15 million transactions and processing 4 million accounts in collections. This robustness and power represents best-in-class performance world-wide. I look forward to many more lenders joining the growing Nucleus community."



(BSE: NUCLEUS) (NSE: NUCLEUS) is the leading provider of lending and transaction products to the global financial services industry. Its the operations of more than 150 companies in 50 countries, supporting retail banking, corporate banking, cash management, internet banking, automotive and other business areas.

is known for its world-class expertise and innovation in lending and transaction technology. It has two flagship products, built on the latest technology:



FinnOne[TM] 10 time winner - World's Best Selling Lending Solution FinnAxia[TM], an integrated global used by banks worldwide to offer efficient and Innovative global payments and receivables, and business services PaySe [TM], the world's first online & designed and created with an aim to democratize

