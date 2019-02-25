JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

DCW dealt with over 52,000 cases in past three years: Outcome budget

11 Delhi-bound flights diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow due to heavy rains
Business Standard

Several SP, BSP leaders join BJP in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Several leaders of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) Monday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.

BSP leaders including former ministers Mukul Upadhyay (Hathras), Ramhet Bharti (Sitapur) and zonal coordinator Dhruv Parashan (Agra) along with former SP MLA Bina Bharadwaj joined the saffron party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, the party said in a statement.

Welcoming the new members, Pandey said, "The welfare measures initiated by the Narendra Modi government and the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, have increased the faith of the people in the BJP."

Pandey also claimed that the opposition parties were fearing defeat and therefore, forging alliances.

"Eyeing a possible defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,


the opposition parties are forging alliances," the state BJP chief said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 19:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements