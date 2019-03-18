JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News

Former Pak prez Musharraf hospitalised after reaction from rare disease
Business Standard

Several wounded in shooting on tram in Dutch city of Utrecht: Police

Several trauma helicopters have been deployed to provide help

AFP | PTI  |  The Hague 

New Zealand mass shooting
Representative image

Several people were wounded in a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday, police said, with local media reporting counter-terrorism police at the scene.

"Shooting incident... Several injured people reported. Assistance started," the Utrecht police Twitter account said. "It is a shooting incident in a tram. Several trauma helicopters have been deployed to provide help.
First Published: Mon, March 18 2019. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements