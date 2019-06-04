Niti V-C visits Jharia Coal Fields in Jharkhand

-
Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar Tuesday visited Jharia Coal Fields in Jharkhand as part of the High Level Committee on Mines, Minerals and Coal to recommend structural reforms in these sectors.
"Had a detailed discussion with officials of BCCL, CCL & CIL in #Dhanbad today on measures to augment coal production in India and early implementation of the #Jharia Master Plan," Kumar said in a tweet.
The Niti Aayog vice-chairman further said he also visited the Jharia Rehabilitation site at Belgaria in Dhanbad to assess the status of rehabilitation work for the affected families in the area.
