JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Event organised in Nepal to congratulate PM Modi's landslide victory in general election

I-T dept extends deadline for employers to issue Form 16 to employees till July 10
Business Standard

Niti V-C visits Jharia Coal Fields in Jharkhand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar Tuesday visited Jharia Coal Fields in Jharkhand as part of the High Level Committee on Mines, Minerals and Coal to recommend structural reforms in these sectors.

"Had a detailed discussion with officials of BCCL, CCL & CIL in #Dhanbad today on measures to augment coal production in India and early implementation of the #Jharia Master Plan," Kumar said in a tweet.

The Niti Aayog vice-chairman further said he also visited the Jharia Rehabilitation site at Belgaria in Dhanbad to assess the status of rehabilitation work for the affected families in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 21:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU