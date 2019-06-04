Gehlot attends Pilot's Iftar

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Tuesday attended an iftar hosted by Deputy CM and Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot at the headquarters of the party's state unit here.
Before the iftar began, pilot spent some time with Gehlot and ministers Raghu Sharma, Govind Singh Dotasara, Pratap Singh besides other leaders in his chamber at the PCC office.
Both Gehlot and Pilot sat together with other leaders at the iftar which was attended by a large number of people from the Muslim community, MLAs and the party's office bearers and members.
Gehlot's presence in the iftar assumes significance as in an interview to a news channel Monday, he had said PCC chief Sachin Pilot should own responsibility for his son Vaibhav Gehlot's defeat on Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat.
The chief minister, however, Tuesday asserted in a tweet that some sections of the media were creating issues by quoting him out of the context.
After the party, Gehlot left the PCC office.
Both Gehlot and pilot refused to speak to the media on the issue.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU