Punjab tourist dies paragliding in HP's Kullu

A tourist from died in a paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh's district on Saturday, police said.

Paragliding pilot Ranvir Singh, from Barua village here, was injured in the incident.

The deceased was identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of phase two in Punjab's district, said Superintendent of Police

"Amandeep, along with friend Sristhi Sindhi, was visiting Solang Nullah in district. Amandeep and Ranvir were taken to where Amandeep succumbed to his injuries. Ranvir is receiving treatment," the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)