Shah and Jaishanker to be new faces in strategic CCS

There will be two new faces in the all-powerful (CCS) with the induction of as the and career S Jaishankar as the

Chaired by Narendra Modi, the CCS is the final decision-making body on matters related to country's security, including defence policy and internal security.

Besides the prime minister, the ministers of defence, home, external affairs and are members of the committee.

Shah is joining the Union home ministry for the first time. He had earlier served as during Modi's tenure as of

The BJP had scored a massive victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections under him.

Jaishankar, who had briefed the CCS on many occasions during his stint as from January 2015 to 2018, will now be part of the body



There will be a change of role for and in the CCS. While Singh was the in the previous cabinet, Sitharaman was the

This time Singh will be representing defence ministry at the CCS, while Sitharaman will be the minister.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)