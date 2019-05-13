Shah "puke worthy" : TMC hits out at Shah for "Kangal Bengal"

and member Monday lashed out against president for his comment "Kangal Bangla" (pauper Bengal) remark calling him "puke-worthy" and a "low-life" who "insulted" the state.

Derek also said that Shah and Narendra Modi will get a befitting reply from the people of the state.

Shah addressing a poll rally at Canning Monday said has turned Sonar (golden) Bangla into "Kangal (pauper) Bangla".

Targetting Mamata Banerjee, Shah said "She is only interested in protecting infiltrators to secure her But her won't be able to save her from imminent defeat."



Retorting sharply to the comment, O'Brien said in a tweet "That puke-worthy Shah had the audacity to use the term ????? ????? Kangal Bangla today at a rally. The people of Bengal will give him and Modi a fitting reply in Phase 7. That #LowLife insults Bengal."



"Puke-worthy Shah is ignoramus about Bengal. Knows nothing about the State. Doesnt even care enough to find out where was born. And yet comes to beg for votes," Brien said.

president on Monday dared to arrest him for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and said that the TMC supremo can stop him from attending rallies in Bengal but not BJP's victory march in the state.

Shah was criticising government for denying him permission to land his chopper and hold a public meeting at Baruipur under Jadavpur constituency.

"We will restore the glory of Bengal. has turned Sonar (golden) Bangla into Kangal (pauper) Bangla. She is only interested in protecting infiltrators to secure her But her vote bank won't be able to save her from imminent defeat," he had asserted.

In the seventh and last phase of election on May 19, polling will be held in nine parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal, including two in the city and two in its suburbs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)